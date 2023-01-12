Clarion Area School Board Tours Renovated Career Center

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The road to success for some students runs on Career Lane in Shippenville.

Members of the Clarion Area School Board toured the renovated Clarion County Career Center on Tuesday night before their regular meeting. The group had plans to look at the technical vocational programs that allow many students to have a job waiting for them when they graduate. Advanced training is also possible at the center.

Traci Wildeson, Director of Career and Technical Education at the Career Center, along with Clarion Area Superintendent Joe Carrico, who is also the superintendent of record for the center, provided the tour.

Pictured: Director Traci Wildeson and Superintendent Joe Carrico.

Wildeson was appointed as a director in 2020 and taught at the center’s Allied Health Science program since 2008. She also previously held Director of Nursing positions at two local nursing homes and held positions as an obstetrics and hospice nurse.

Clarion Area has 21 students attending the career center, and there are a total of 329 from the seven schools between the a.m. and p.m. programs.

Traci was enthusiastic as she showcased the programs as part of the school’s mission to provide students with a comprehensive, technical, academic, and competency-based education.

A description of programs and remarks from Wildeson during the tour follows:

Allied Health Science

Successful graduates of the Allied Health Science program can acquire entry-level jobs as patient care aids, patient care technicians, or therapy aides in a variety of health careers. The academic courses include astronomy and physiology, medical terminology, and medical assisting.

As students meet the required academic courses necessary for the pursuit of a health career, they are also learning a variety of hands-on healthcare skills. The course provides students with careers as nurse aides, personal care aides, home health aides, or patient care technicians. By obtaining post-secondary education, students will also be prepared for careers in nursing and many other healthcare careers.

Automotive technology

Students enrolled in this program will learn the basic fundamentals of today’s high-tech automobile. The students can gain the high-level knowledge needed to become an ASE-certified technician and or a PA state-licensed inspection mechanic. Students who successfully complete the program will have the necessary skills to become competent automotive technicians in entry-level positions.

Potential careers directly out of high school include auto mechanic, parts manager, vehicle inspector, tire technician, detailer, and tow truck driver.

Computer Networking

Students who enroll in the computer networking course will have the opportunity to obtain basic computer and networking fundamental skills, all the way to industry skills certifications. By having great “hands-on” experience and troubleshooting, plus repairing computer and networking-related issues, the students receive the industry how-to and knowledge to understand and handle both common and uncommon situations.

Career opportunities include computer repair technician, network technician, computer support, network hardware installation, network support, and software installation.

Construction technology

Students will receive training in all aspects of the construction trades. Students will learn skills and theory in carpentry, electrical, plumbing, masonry fields, and the International Residential Code (IRC). As a student in construction technology, you can expect to participate in the construction of many hands-on projects including a complete modular home. Skills learned include rough carpentry, roofing, window, and door installation, finish carpentry, drywall hanging and finishing, electrical rough-in, electrical finish and paneling, plumbing rough-in, plumbing fixture and finish, masonry block lane, and foundation layout.

Potential careers directly out of high school include carpenter, roofer/shingler, plaster drywall installer framer, bricklayer, and contractor.

“We have a waiting list for our modular because they are so well built. This one will be done this year, probably by spring. They are paid for in advance, and the customer is in charge of moving the home from the career center and installing it at their location,” Wildeson explained.

Cosmetology Styling Academy

The cosmetology course provides the skills required to become a state-licensed cosmetologist. Classroom instruction and clinical experience ensure the training needed to perform tasks used in today’s ever-changing cosmetology industry. Skills learned include chemical hair relaxing, permanent waving techniques, hair decolorizing, Hair coloring, manicuring, acrylic nail application, pedicure ring, facials, scalp treatments, hair treatments, skin care treatments, hair shaping, hair design, styling, braiding, and makeup.

Potential careers that do not require certification include shampoo person and receptionist.

Potential careers with a cosmetology license include hairdresser/hair stylist, natural hair braider, nail technician, esthetician, makeup artist, skin care technician, hair color technician, salon manager, salon owner, or beauty sales consultant.

Culinary Arts and Hospitality

Students in this program can prepare themselves with the training necessary for entry-level jobs in the food service industry. Skills stressed include commercial food preparation and service, sanitation, inventory control, knife skills, weighing, measuring, cake decorating, commercial kitchen equipment operation, baking skills, and waiter/waitress skills.

Potential careers directly out of high school include cook, prep cook, baker, and server.

Potential careers with post-secondary include chef, restaurant owner, caterer, and pastry chef.

Diesel Technology

Diesel technology is an instructional program designed to prepare students for entry-level job placement or advanced course offerings at several technical or community colleges. Skills learned include diesel engine rebuilding, electronic engine controls, drive components, air conditioning, general maintenance, electrical components brakes, and steering.

Potential careers directly out of high school include entry-level technician, parts person, farm equipment repair, engineering, salesman, and generator repair.

“They always have a job, and there is a huge demand for the heavy diesel mechanic right now, especially in our area. We try to make all of our students be just like they would be in the industry, following the same rules, dress code, safety, and all of those things so that when they leave us, they’re ready,” Wildeson explained.

“We have five semis that the students work on. The other ones are sitting outside. They bring those in and out to do work on; either they’ll tear apart transmissions or the suspension and chassis.

“All of our programs have an occupation advisory, and they give us direction on program change and industry curriculum. This program has a huge, huge support system within the industry. They donate engines and all kinds of things to be able to help these students.”

Police Science

Police science prepares students for a variety of existing careers in public safety. Through the three-year program, students are taught common police investigation techniques, private security concepts, emergency dispatch procedures, advanced emergency medical skills, crime scene investigations, and the criminal justice system. Physical fitness and self-discipline are highly stressed. Students who graduate from this program successfully gain a wealth of knowledge and acquire certifications applicable to a variety of public safety careers.

Potential careers directly out of high school include security officer, corrections officer, loss prevention officer, and emergency dispatcher.

“Their entire curriculum is online, so when COVID hit, these students assimilated easily, and they knew what they needed to do need to do. Some of the creative things done as part of the program RDY stops in front of the career center building,” Wildeson said.

“I came in one day, and they were arresting a student and had to do a strip search. The students put on a whole white uniform that’s underneath, but they make them take off their clothes like they would do for a strip search and then they take them through booking, fingerprint them, and bring them back into the cell.

“They have 14 industry certifications that they get anything from pepper spray to handcuffing, baton, to drone training.”

Welding and Fabrication

With state-of-the-art facilities, the welding and fabrication skill development area provides students with the opportunity to learn welding and fabrication techniques. The demand for welders in this region is very high. Skills include oxyacetylene cutting, braising, stick welding, MIG welding, TIG welding, plasma cutting, carbon ARC cutting, and FCAW.

“Welding does a tremendous job, and the kids are active and engaged. They are also encouraged to be creative. One of our grants was $60,000.00 for a CNC plasma cutter.”

Cooperative Education

Cooperative education is a method of training that combines technical instruction with on-the-job training in an occupational area chosen by a high school student. Learning by doing is the key to cooperative education. The program helps students relate technical instruction to real-world employment.

Qualified senior students attend their high school for 1/2 of the school day. To complete the academic requirements for graduation they spend the other half of the day, or its equivalent, on the job.

Employees supervised the student and periodically evaluate the students’ performance.

Over 350 local companies have participated in the career centers’ co-op program. The student gains valuable on-the-job experience, improved work ethic, possible employment, or job reference and a paycheck.

