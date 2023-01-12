 

Clarion Chamber to Host First Annual Women in Business Expo on February 23

Thursday, January 12, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Haskell-House-open-2CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry will host its first annual Women in Business Expo on Thursday, February 23, at the Haskell House.

This event will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and all attendees will be entered to win raffle prizes presented by each sponsor.

The idea for this event was first shared several years ago, and it developed out of a desire to create a welcoming space for local women to have a night out to meet others, share experiences, and create business-related relationships.

Tracy Becker, Executive Director of the Clarion Chamber said, “The Women in Business Expo is a long-time coming, and we are excited to finally bring this to our community.”

This evening’s activities will commence with networking and refreshments from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

At 6:00 p.m., attendees will gather to hear speaker Cassie Munsee, a local attorney with several ties to Clarion County, share insights to empower our local community of women, as well as, Kathleen M. Ellwood Crosky who will leave us with positive tips, tricks, and strategies to help relieve stress, stay encouraged, and live a healthier lifestyle.

Raffle winners must be present to win and will be announced at the conclusion of the event.

Event coordinator Melissa Blose stated, “This event is a great opportunity for our local women to feel empowered, meet like-minded women, and learn about the local organizations and services available to our communities.”

Blose added, “We are encouraging all women interested in attending to step out of their comfort zone and join us for a night of networking and wisdom from our very own local businesswomen.”

Pre-registration is required, and tickets are $20.00 per person.

Multiple sponsorship opportunities are available for local businesses and include vendor space and tickets for attendance.

Please contact Tracy Becker ([email protected]) at the Chamber for more information regarding these opportunities.


