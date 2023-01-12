Clarion County Recipe of the Day: One-Pot Sausage and Basil Pasta

It’s easy to add different kinds of sausage or seasonings to make this unique pasta your own!

Ingredients

1 package (16 ounces) of spaghetti

1 package (13 to 14 ounces) of smoked turkey sausage, thinly sliced



3 cups grape tomatoes, halved2 cups fresh basil leaves, loosely packed1 large onion, thinly sliced4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced4-1/2 cups water1 cup grated Parmesan cheese3/4 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon pepper3/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, optional

Directions

-In a Dutch oven, combine the first 7 ingredients. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, until pasta is al dente, 8-10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add Parmesan, salt, and pepper; stir until the cheese is melted. If desired, mix in crushed red pepper flakes and top with additional Parmesan cheese.

