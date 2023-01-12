DCNR Announces Grant for Construction of 1.5 Miles of Knox and Kane Trail & ‘Four Seasons’ Trailhead in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on Wednesday announced a grant has been awarded for the construction of 1.5 miles of the Knox and Kane Trail and a “Four Seasons” trailhead in Forest County.

Dunn also announced the investment of $3.2 million to help address priority trail gaps and support ATV/Snowmobile projects in the commonwealth.

The grants are made possible through American Rescue Plan Act money appropriated in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s 2022-23 budget, and other federal and state funds.

“In addition to many other benefits, trails contribute to the vitality of our communities by making them places where people want to live and locate a business,” Dunn said. “They are a perfect use of the federal recovery funds intended to help our economy rebuild after the pandemic and we worked hard to get them on the ground quickly.”

The grants help the commonwealth implement its vision of having a trail within 10 minutes of every Pennsylvanian by closing priority trail gaps.

The seven trail grants totaling about $3 million being awarded include:

– Construction of 4.45 miles of new trail and rehabilitation of half a mile;

– Grants to Allentown, Hanover Township, and the Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor that will complete a 2.75-mile connection of the D&L Trail, a priority trail gap through the Lehigh Valley;

– Construction of 0.75 miles of the Chester Creek Trail in the City of Chester, Delaware County;

– Design for 0.7 miles of the Cobbs Creek Trail in Philadelphia; and

– A study of the feasibility of a 2-mile extension to the Green River Trail in Green County.

Investments from the ATV and Snowmobile restricted accounts generated from registration fees also are being made in three projects:

– Pennsylvania Snowmobile Statewide Association, $52,000 for a mini-grant program;

– Treasure Lake Property Owners Association, Clearfield County, $73,500, for a master plan for an ATV trailhead at Treasure Lake Cayman Landing campground; and

-Ulysses Township, Potter County, $50,000 for the Old Route 6 ATV/Snowmobile bridge over Pine Creek.

Visit the DCNR website for a complete list of grants by county (PDF).

The grants are administered by the DCNR Community Conservation Partnerships Program.

This Community Conservation Partnerships Program special fall grant opportunity highlights helping underserved communities, closing trail gaps, supporting an invigorated focus on the outdoor recreation sector, and planting trees along streams and in communities.

The 2023 grant round will open on Tuesday, January 17 and close in April.

Under the administration of Governor Wolf, DCNR has awarded more than $430 million in grants to more than 2,300 projects across the commonwealth.

