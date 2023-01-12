 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

DCNR Honors Passerby Who Saved Man From Drowning at Codorus State Park

Thursday, January 12, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

33899157794_c0e511fd89_zHANOVER, Pa. — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) on Wednesday honored a York County man for saving a person from drowning in Lake Marburg at Codorus State Park last year.

Michael Orenzoff was walking his dog at around 10:30 a.m., Thursday, December 1, 2022, when he heard someone crying for help near the marina on Lake Marburg. Orenzoff jumped in the water, pulled the man back to shore, and called 911. The man was treated at a York hospital and later released.

“Mr. Orenzoff’s heroic actions saved a person’s life and we are extremely grateful for his selflessness,” said DCNR Deputy Secretary John Norbeck, who presented the Secretarial Citation on behalf of Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn at the Codorus State Park Visitor Center. “As the statewide leader in outdoor recreation, DCNR understands that accidents happen, and we encourage visitors to public lands to behave safely to minimize preventable incidents.”

Visit DCNR’s website for more information about Codorus State Park.

DCNR oversees 124 state parks, 2.2 million acres of state forests and provides grants and planning support to organizations across the commonwealth.

Other recent citation recipients included Philadelphia-based Boy Scout Troop 120, which visited 120 of Pennsylvania’s state parks, completing their assistant scoutmaster’s goal to visit all of state’s parks.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.