DCNR Honors Passerby Who Saved Man From Drowning at Codorus State Park

HANOVER, Pa. — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) on Wednesday honored a York County man for saving a person from drowning in Lake Marburg at Codorus State Park last year.

Michael Orenzoff was walking his dog at around 10:30 a.m., Thursday, December 1, 2022, when he heard someone crying for help near the marina on Lake Marburg. Orenzoff jumped in the water, pulled the man back to shore, and called 911. The man was treated at a York hospital and later released.

“Mr. Orenzoff’s heroic actions saved a person’s life and we are extremely grateful for his selflessness,” said DCNR Deputy Secretary John Norbeck, who presented the Secretarial Citation on behalf of Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn at the Codorus State Park Visitor Center. “As the statewide leader in outdoor recreation, DCNR understands that accidents happen, and we encourage visitors to public lands to behave safely to minimize preventable incidents.”

DCNR oversees 124 state parks, 2.2 million acres of state forests and provides grants and planning support to organizations across the commonwealth.

Other recent citation recipients included Philadelphia-based Boy Scout Troop 120, which visited 120 of Pennsylvania’s state parks, completing their assistant scoutmaster’s goal to visit all of state’s parks.

