Dirt, Gravel, and Low Volume Roads Awards Announced for Clarion County

Thursday, January 12, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

McClainCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Conservation District recently announced awards for its dirt, gravel, and low-volume roads in Clarion County.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

Commissioner Wayne Brosius, a member of the conservation board of directors, announced at this week’s commissioners’ meeting that the awards included several different projects in the county in different municipalities.

Clarion County’s Dirt and Gravel Road program provides funding to townships and eligible applicants to eliminate stream pollution caused by dust and sediment from unpaved roads.

Low-volume road projects were awarded to:

– Paint Township, $27,000.00 for McClain-Watson Road;
– Richland Township, $25,322.00 for Dittman Road; and
– Limestone Township, $19,051.00 for Pine Drive.

Paint Township

McClain-Watson Road, Paint Township

Six projects were approved for the dirt and gravel road program:

– Sligo Borough, $95,165.00 for Front Street Extension;
– Farmington Township, $115,000.00 for Shade Tree Drive;
– Perry Township, $75,040.00 for Stephens Road;
– Farmington Township, $8,365.00 for Thompson Hill Road;
– Toby Township, $28,973.00 for Henry Road; and
– Highland Township, $21,433.00 for Sawmill Road.

The Clarion Conservation Board of Directors includes:

Eugene Metcalf – Chairman
Keith Decker – Vice Chairman
Nancy Kadunce – Treasurer
Tabassam Shah- Secretary
Andy Turner – Director
Hunter McClelland – Director
Wayne Brosius – Commissioner

Trudy Alexander is the district manager.

Funding is distributed to counties by the State Conservation Commission (SCC) and is based on identified pollution sites. The SCC provides administration and project guidance to conservation districts and reports annually to the PA Legislature on the program status.


