Edward A. Tecza, age 100, of Oil City, passed away on January 9, 2023, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born on October 27, 1922, in Oil City, he was the son of the late Albert and Catherine Biela Tecza.

Ed served with the U.S. Navy during World War II.

He received the Silver Star Medal during his service, which is the third highest award exclusively for combat valor; he was a Machinist Mate First Class.

On March 3, 1973, he was married to his wife, Joan, and they shared 48 years of marriage together before her passing in September 2021.

Ed was known for his dedication to his wife and family; he was a beloved member of the community.

He also enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing, and just being outdoors.

Surviving him is his children, a son, Michael Tecza and his wife, Annette, of Georgia, and James “Jimmy Joe” of Cochranton, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by his sisters Lottie Wujcik and Virginia Gollasch.

Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceding Ed in death are his parents, his wife, Joan, two daughters, Darlene Seiling and Debra Feely, a son, Edward Tecza Jr., his brother Raymond, and sister Mary Gawrys.

Per Ed’s request, there will be no visitation or services.

A memorial service will be held in the future at the convenience of the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Ed’s name to the activities department at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, 1293 Grandview Road, Oil City, PA 16301.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

