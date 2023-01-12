 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Edward A. Tecza

Thursday, January 12, 2023 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-lBZXqw8NxSF6MQEdward A. Tecza, age 100, of Oil City, passed away on January 9, 2023, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born on October 27, 1922, in Oil City, he was the son of the late Albert and Catherine Biela Tecza.

Ed served with the U.S. Navy during World War II.

He received the Silver Star Medal during his service, which is the third highest award exclusively for combat valor; he was a Machinist Mate First Class.

On March 3, 1973, he was married to his wife, Joan, and they shared 48 years of marriage together before her passing in September 2021.

Ed was known for his dedication to his wife and family; he was a beloved member of the community.

He also enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing, and just being outdoors.

Surviving him is his children, a son, Michael Tecza and his wife, Annette, of Georgia, and James “Jimmy Joe” of Cochranton, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by his sisters Lottie Wujcik and Virginia Gollasch.

Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceding Ed in death are his parents, his wife, Joan, two daughters, Darlene Seiling and Debra Feely, a son, Edward Tecza Jr., his brother Raymond, and sister Mary Gawrys.

Per Ed’s request, there will be no visitation or services.

A memorial service will be held in the future at the convenience of the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Ed’s name to the activities department at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, 1293 Grandview Road, Oil City, PA 16301.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.