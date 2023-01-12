 

Featured Local Job: Full-Time MS/HS Special Education Teachers

Thursday, January 12, 2023 @ 09:01 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 currently has openings for MS/HS Special Education Teachers in Oil City (at Pathways).

This is a full-time professional union position (185 days annually) with salary and benefits per the collective bargaining agreement.

Requires valid certification/licensure in PA for Special Education. Acts 24, 34, 114, 126, 151, and 168 clearances are required.

Experience in Emotional Support preferred. This is a bargaining unit position.

Please send a letter of interest and application materials to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected] , or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214.


