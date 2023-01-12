Featured Local Job: Paraprofessional/Educational Aide Position

Union School District is seeking applicants for the position of Paraprofessional/Educational Aide starting immediately.

Basic Function/Purpose:

To assist, support, and work with teachers, Educational aides, and administration to provide a quality instructional program and improve student goals/achievements.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Maintains a pattern of prompt and regular attendance

Follows the daily schedule as prescribed and adjusts to work assignments and/or schedule changes

Work with individual students and/or small groups of students to reinforce learning of material or skills initially introduced and outlined by the teacher

Provides extra assistance to students with exceptionalities, such as those with physical and/or mental disabilities

Assists as directed by the supervising teacher in the effort to successfully maintain students with special needs in an integrated setting, as determined by the IEP team

Assists identified students with transporting materials or supplies as needed. Assists identified students with specific personal and physical needs

Demonstrates ethical behavior and confidentiality of information about students in school environment and community

Maintains a cooperative working relationship with Principal, supervising teacher, students, parents, staff and public

Participates in professional learning activities which align with school improvement goals

Participates in staff development opportunities provided by the district

Demonstrates a positive attitude toward work assignment

Accepts responsibility for the work assigned and accepts constructive criticism

Demonstrate enthusiasm for working with school-age children

Possess a positive and motivated attitude

Willingness to obtain CPR/First Aide

Qualifications:

High School Diploma

Preferably have experience with school-age children

For interested applicants, please submit a letter of interest and completed general application with current (dated within 1 year) Act 34, Act 151, and Act 114-FBI fingerprint clearance to:

Dr. John Kimmel, Superintendent

Union School District

354 Baker Street, Ste. 2

Rimersburg, PA 16248

A review of applications will begin immediately, however, they will be accepted until the position is filled.

Applications can be found at https://www.unionsd.net/employment/employment-forms/581-general-employment-application.html

Union School District is an equal opportunity employer.

