Leona May (McAfoos) Atcheson

Thursday, January 12, 2023 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-TlGqvXnWZ8l6cLeona May (McAfoos) Atcheson, 85, of Brookville, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2023 at McKinley Health Center.

She was born on October 5, 1937 in Coder, Rose Township, Jefferson County to Howard Eugene and Bernice Leona (Work) McAfoos.

She was married to Gerald K. Atcheson, who preceded her in death on December 18, 2021.

She is survived by one sister, Joyce Skidmore of Woodstock, VA.; a sister-in-law, Rocky Trayer; a brother-in-law, Dick Atcheson and a special nephew, Wayne Fitzgerald.

She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Margaret McAfoos and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Phyllis Fitzgerald and two brothers, Dale and Bill McAfoos.

As per family wishes there will be no visitation and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


