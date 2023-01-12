 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Pennsylvania State Police Seize $65M in Illegal Drugs in 2022

Thursday, January 12, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

drugs seized (1)HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police announced on Wednesday it seized approximately $10.3 million in prohibited drugs during the fourth quarter of 2022, bringing to $65.4 million the total value of narcotics seized throughout the year.

Troopers between October 1 and December 31 seized 110 pounds of cocaine, 118 pounds of methamphetamines, 60 pounds of fentanyl, 14 pounds of heroin, 1,221 pounds of processed marijuana, and 21,661 pills of assorted narcotics.

For the year, state police seized 546 pounds of cocaine, 691 pounds of methamphetamines, 348 pounds of fentanyl, 60 pounds of heroin, 7,832 pounds of processed marijuana, and 252,753 pills of assorted narcotics.

The Pennsylvania State Police also collected 797 pounds of medication as part of its Prescription Drug Take Back program in the fourth quarter, a total of 3,422 pounds in 2022. Sixty-five state police stations offer boxes for disposing of unused or unwanted medications 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Screenshot at Jan 12 06-39-15

Screenshot at Jan 12 06-40-11

For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.