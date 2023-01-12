Pennsylvania State Police Seize $65M in Illegal Drugs in 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police announced on Wednesday it seized approximately $10.3 million in prohibited drugs during the fourth quarter of 2022, bringing to $65.4 million the total value of narcotics seized throughout the year.

Troopers between October 1 and December 31 seized 110 pounds of cocaine, 118 pounds of methamphetamines, 60 pounds of fentanyl, 14 pounds of heroin, 1,221 pounds of processed marijuana, and 21,661 pills of assorted narcotics.

For the year, state police seized 546 pounds of cocaine, 691 pounds of methamphetamines, 348 pounds of fentanyl, 60 pounds of heroin, 7,832 pounds of processed marijuana, and 252,753 pills of assorted narcotics.

The Pennsylvania State Police also collected 797 pounds of medication as part of its Prescription Drug Take Back program in the fourth quarter, a total of 3,422 pounds in 2022. Sixty-five state police stations offer boxes for disposing of unused or unwanted medications 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

