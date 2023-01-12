Robert E. “Bob” Jordan, 92, a lifelong resident of Rockland, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at his residence, surrounded by loving family, following a period of declining health.

He was born in Franklin on April 20, 1930 to the late Earl Craig and Elizabeth Lenora (Campbell) Jordan.

He was a 1949 graduate of Rockland High School.

Bob was an active member of the Rockland United Methodist Church where he served as a former custodian, repairman, and usher.

He was also a former member and treasurer of the Rockland Volunteer Fire Department and a member of the Rockland Sportsman’s Club.

In his earlier years, Bob enjoyed hunting.

He tended to his vegetable and flower gardens, and enjoyed restoring an Allis Chalmers Model G farm tractor.

He and his wife were avid Cranberry Lady Berry fans, attending their sporting events for over 25 years.

They also enjoyed attending their grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s activities.

Bob worked a variety of jobs and retired from CPT where he worked as an electrician.

He and his wife also owned and operated B&B Groceries at the Rockland Corners from 1966-1972.

He was married on June 14, 1957 in the Fox Street Church of God to the former Barbara E. Bell, and she survives.

Also surviving are their two children, Tracey Perry and her husband Rick, and William Jordan and his wife Sharon, all of Rockland; three grandchildren, Justine (Chris) Zuchowski, Jennifer (Tyler) Bell, and Hannah Jordan, all of Rockland; and 6 great-grandchildren: Cameron, Meica, and Carter Burneisen, and Ezra, Zander, and Kade Zuchowski.

Bob was the last surviving member of his original immediate family. He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings: Edith “Lucinda” (Amos) Shreffler, Norman “Spike” (Ann) Jordan, Betty (Harvey) Bush, Norris “Curly” (Helen) Jordan, Louise (Carl) McIllwain, Maxine Jordan, and Dolly Jordan; and a granddaughter, Jackie Perry.

Visitation will be held Friday (Jan. 13) from 4 – 7 p.m. Additional visitation will be held Saturday (Jan. 14) from 10 – 10:45 a.m. in the Rockland United Methodist Church, where a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. John Miller, officiating.

Private interment will be in the Rockland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rockland United Methodist Church, 4357 Kennerdell Rd., Kennerdell, PA 16374.

To express online condolences to Bob’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

