SPONSORED: Deets Mechanical Inc. Offers Full-Service Residential Electrical Services

Thursday, January 12, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

pexels-ksenia-chernaya-5691590 (1)SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Deets Mechanical is a full service electrical contractor providing friendly and competitively-priced service to homeowners and small businesses.

Deets Mechanical provides emergency and scheduled residential service for any electrical need. All of Deets Mechanical electricians go through a background check process, drug screens, and have continued education on the latest national electrical codes so you can feel confident about having them in your home.

Some of the most common electrical services Deets Mechanical offers:

  • Service Upgrades
  • Breaker Panels
  • Switch and Receptacle Installation
  • Whole House Rewiring
  • Ceiling Fan Installations
  • Light Fixture installations
  • Home Safety Inspections
  • Outdoor Lighting
  • Whole House Surge Protector installation
  • Stand by emergency Generators

    • Deets Mechanical provides timely and reliable 24-hour electrical service. Call 814-676-6665 for all of your electrical service needs or click here to schedule your service call.

    Visit Deets Mechanical, Inc. online: https://www.deetsmechanical.com/

    Deets Mechanical, Inc. is located at 247 Gilmore Drive, Seneca, PA 16346

    Deets Mechanical is a Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing, and Electrical Contractor, serving Venango, Clarion, Forest, Southern Crawford, and Mercer Counties.

    Deets mechanical trucks


