SPONSORED: Long Shot Ammo & Arms Is More Than Just a Gun Shop
FAIRMOUNT CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Long Shot Ammo & Arms is much more than a gun shop!
They offer many activities perfect for getting out of the house during the long winter months such as axe throwing, a virtual pistol range, an indoor pistol range, and the Swift Safariland museum.
Call Long Shot Ammo & Arms at 814-365-7028 to schedule your winter fun today!
Swift Safariland Museum
The Swift Safariland Museum at Long Shot features big game trophies from all over the world. Some of these trophies include an elephant, grizzly bear, lions, and much more.
The story behind each hunt is what makes this museum special. Almost all of the animals were taken with .220 Swift Caliber.
Long Shot Ammo & Arms is located at 660 Longview Road, Fairmount City, Pa. 16224.
For more information, call 814-365-7028 or visit their facebook page.
