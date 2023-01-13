7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Rain and snow showers likely before 8am, then a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight – A slight chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 21. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday – Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 30. North wind around 9 mph.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 17. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 37. Light northwest wind.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
M.L.King Day – Partly sunny, with a high near 44.
Monday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday – Showers likely, mainly before 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday – Cloudy, with a high near 43.
Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday – Showers. High near 49. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
