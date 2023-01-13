AAA: Gas Prices Rise in Pa.

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Gas prices are three cents higher in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.743 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.743

Average price during the week of January 3, 2023: $3.712

Average price during the week of January 10, 2022: $3.516

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $3.755 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $3.716. Forest County drivers are paying an average of $3.764 a gallon. The average in Jefferson County is $3.734.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.793 Altoona

$3.795 Beaver

$3.762 Bradford

$3.677 Brookville

$3.741 Butler

$3.733 Clarion

$3.745 DuBois

$3.737 Erie

$3.751 Greensburg

$3.756 Indiana

$3.704 Jeannette

$3.781 Kittanning

$3.755 Latrobe

$3.740 Meadville

$3.799 Mercer

$3.624 New Castle

$3.780 New Kensington

$3.761 Oil City

$3.728 Pittsburgh

$3.756 Sharon

$3.733 Uniontown

$3.793 Warren

$3.640 Washington

Trend Analysis:

After the recent surge in gas prices caused by frigid weather and robust holiday road travel, pump prices fell by a penny over the weekend, but are still seven cents higher than this time last week. Today’s national average of $3.28 is three cents less than a month ago and two cents less than a year ago.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand dropped from 9.33 million barrels per day to 7.51 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks fell by 300,000 barrels to 222.7 million barrels. Lower gasoline demand has contributed to limiting increases in pump prices.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by 10 cents to settle at $73.77. A lower dollar helped to push crude prices higher at the end of the week. However, crude prices declined earlier in the week amid ongoing global economic concerns due to rising COVID-19 cases in China.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.

