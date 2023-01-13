CLIENT REVIEW: Purse Bingo Event to Benefit BHS Food Institute Clarion Campus

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Hospital Foundation is hosting a Designer Purse Bingo event to benefit the BHS Food Institute at Clarion Hospital on February 25.

The event is set for Saturday, February 25, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the American Legion at 530 Main Street in Clarion.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m.

The cost is $30.00 per ticket.

A total of 10 bingo games will be held with winners receiving a designer handbag.

Side raffles, a basket auction, and a 50/50 raffle, as well as “heavy” hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar, will also be available.

All proceeds will benefit the initiatives and operations of the BHS Food Institute – Clarion Campus.

Not to be confused with a food pantry, the relatively new Butler Health System Food Institute gives eligible clients the ingredients to make 10 healthy meals per month. The Food Institute helps with distribution, as well as lessons on how to prepare meals for people of all ages.

“It’s just meant to be a great night out,” organizer and BHS Coordinator of Wellness Bridget Thornton, MS, told exploreClarion.com. “These winter months get long in the Clarion area, so by the end of February, people are usually looking for things to do.”

Recently, the Food Institute began its Lifestyle Coaching programs, which focuses on the prevention of chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease, mental health, and other conditions through both virtual and in-person classes available to anyone free of charge.

While the Food Institute initiatives have been funded by a grant, it only lasts a year, prompting organizers to search for other funding options.

“We want (the Food Institute) to stay because it is a great service for the community,” Thornton expressed. “We want to be able to sustain that, and we feel this fundraiser could help do that.”

Thornton teamed up with BHS Clarion Hospital Operations and Special Project Manager Emily Bonk and Practice Manager Jill Moore to organize an event that will draw a lot of attention while also giving residents an enjoyable event during the long winter.

“We started meeting a couple of months ago because we wanted to offer an event that would be a specific purpose fundraiser event,” Thornton said. “We wanted it to be a targeted fundraiser for something the foundation could support.”

The Clarion Hospital Foundation has hosted golf outings in the past that have solely benefited the foundation’s general fund.

“We have people involved in the planning who have attended these events and really gave us a lot of great ideas to make it successful,” Thornton added. “They told us there would be a huge interest in it, and they were correct. Our tickets (for the golf outings) came close to selling out in a week.”

Tickets are available, while supplies last, at the following locations:

– Clarion County YMCA: 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, Pa.;

– Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry: 650 Main Street, Clarion, Pa.; and

– BHS Clarion Hospital – Registration/Front Lobby: 1 Hospital Drive, Clarion, Pa.

For more information, call 814-226-1258 or visit www.butlerhealthsystem.org/bhs-foundation/clarion/.

There are sponsorship opportunities for this event available for local businesses. For more information, contact Bridget Thornton at 814-226-1258.

