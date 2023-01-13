Elizabeth “Hoodie” Rutkowski, 90, a resident of New Bethlehem since 1953, has passed Wednesday, January 11, 2023, in her home.

Born May 24, 1932 in Pleasant Hills PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Matilda Miller.

Mrs. Rutkowski graduated from Slippery Rock State College with a degree in early childhood education.

She participated in synchronized swimming, choir, and theater during her time at the “Rock” and spent her college summers working at Sunny Day Camp for underprivileged youths.

After a three-year courtship at the “Rock”, Elizabeth married her college sweetheart, Eugene Rutkowski on August 22, 1953 in Pleasant Hills, Pittsburgh, and relocated to begin their lives together in New Bethlehem.

Mrs. Rutkowski began her teaching career at Porter Elementary School in Porter Township, and was then instrumental in the inception of the Head Start educational program in Clarion County and contributed 28 years of service there.

The program was designed to help break the cycle of poverty by providing preschool children from low-income families with a comprehensive program to meet their emotional, social, healthcare, nutritional, and psychological needs.

She spent the majority of her 36-year teaching career in the Head Start program.

She enjoyed many years of participation at the Clarion County Fair dressed as “Mother Goose”, reading stories to children attending the fair.

She also founded the first thrift store in New Bethlehem.

For more than 42 years she and her husband Gene enjoyed organizing and hosting trout camp for the first day of Trout Season, with a traditional Saturday night fish (trout) fry for 25 or more of family and friends.

Mrs. Rutkowski was a life member of the PSEA and NEA.

She belonged to Saint Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem.

She is survived by three daughters; Deborah J. Rutkowski of Genesee, Sandra G. Rutkowski of Pittsburgh, Elizabeth A. Griffin of Kossuth; two sons, Gary T. Rutkowski of Rimersburg and Perry E. Rutkowski of Eustis, Florida; 11 grandchildren, Larkin, Kristen, Michael, Michelle, Mitchell, Jonathan, Emily, Aubrey, Kalob, Ian, and Gavin; along with eight great – grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Eugene G. Rutkowski, grandson Jacob T. Griffin; four sisters, Eileen, Audrey, June, Charlene; and five brothers, Bill, Ed, Chuck, Jack andPaul.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 15th from 3pm to 7pm at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 16th, 2023, at 11am, at the St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem, with the Rev. Father Samuel Bungo serving as celebrant.

Interment will follow in the St. Charles Catholic Cemetery in New Bethlehem.

“Hoodie” was such a powerful human being… Seeing her unconditional love for people has always been inspiring.

One of her favorite quotes was, “Never forget God, and He’ll never forget you.”

Online condolences may be sent to the Rutkowski family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

