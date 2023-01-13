 

Judy Anne Lamberton

Friday, January 13, 2023 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-jMgMWln4fiFD0nJudy Anne Lamberton, 80, of Mercer, formerly of Titusville, passed away on January 12, 2023 at Autumn Grove in Harrisville.

Judy was born on October 7, 1942 in Titusville to the late Edward & Dora (Cochran) Kerr.

She was a graduate of Titusville High School.

She and her husband were owner/operators of TeeJay Tire in Titusville for many years.

Judy was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Mercer.

She enjoyed gardening and loved flowers.

She was a very energetic person and always on the move.

She enjoyed water skiing, walking the dog, and cooking and baking.

Most of all she loved spending time with her family.

Judy married her High School Sweethearthusband, Thomas C. Lamberton on January 26, 1963. The couple would soon celebrate their 60th anniversary.

She is also survived by her children; David Lamberton of Mercer and Debra Lamberton of Carlton, grandchildren; Joshua, Danielle, and Harmony Lamberton, and sister; Carol Duliakas.

In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her brother; Edward Kerr.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. Stoneboro & Sandy Lake.

Funeral services will be private.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

