Mortimer Announces He Will Not Seek Re-Election After Five Decades of County Service

CLARION CO., Pa. — Long-time Clarion County Register and Recorder Greg Mortimer has announced that he will not seek re-election in this year’s May Republican Primary and November Municipal Election.

Upon completing his ninth term at the end of 2023, Mortimer will be the longest-serving row officer in the history of Clarion County and is currently the longest-serving employee working for the county.

“It’s been an honor and privilege to serve the people of Clarion County as Clarion County Register and Recorder over what will be 36 years at the end of 2023,” Mortimer stated. “But, it’s time for new blood and new ideas to move the office into a much more digitally-focused future.

“I’d also like to thank my staff members who have worked with me over the years. Their hard work and dedication have made my job much easier and enjoyable throughout my many years of service in the office.”

Mortimer’s total county service actually spans nearly five decades, starting out in 1976 as a political science college intern from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, working in the Clarion County Office on Aging. After graduating from college the same year, he was hired as a caseworker in the Aging Office and was eventually promoted to director of the office.

In 1984, he was hired as Sealer of Weights and Measures for Clarion County, a long-time county position that was responsible for checking the accuracy of retail store scales and gas pumps and which is now a responsibility of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Eventually, he was elected as Clarion County Register and Recorder in November 1987 and began his first term in January 1988.

His nine-term tenure in office has been marked by conservative fiscal management, major digital upgrades, and customer-friendly service enhancements.

He will soon be announcing his office’s 35th annual office surplus handed over to the county treasury. In addition, through his multi-year efforts and planning, many office records are now indexed, scanned, and stored digitally, with many even digitally recorded. This has allowed the office to retrieve requested office records for the public in a much faster and more efficient manner.

In addition, these efforts have also aided in the preservation of timeless land, estate, and Orphans’ Court records from the beginning of the county to the present.

The long-time officeholder has also served as President of the Pennsylvania Recorder of Deeds Association in 2000 and the President of the Pennsylvania Registers of Wills and Clerks of Orphans’ Court Association in 2001, elected to these posts by his peers across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

At the same time, Mortimer has had a major impact on the political landscape of Clarion County. His grassroots entry into politics began at the age of 18 when he ran for the Republican Committee post in Rimersburg Borough, a post that he holds to this day. He was then elected by GOP Committee members from southwestern Clarion County to a seat on the Executive Committee of Clarion County Republican Committee.

Shortly thereafter, and through much of the 1980s, he was elected by Clarion County Republicans as Republican State Committeeman from Clarion County to set on the Republican State Committee of Pennsylvania.

Finally, through nearly eight years beginning in the early 2000s, Mortimer assumed the political post of Chairman of the Clarion County Republican Committee, transforming the county party into a winning electoral machine with nearly all Clarion County elected courthouse positions flipping from Democratic to Republican.

Mortimer will continue to serve in the county post until the end of 2023. Clarion County voters will decide who will assume his duties in the November 2023 Municipal Election. The winner of that election will be sworn into office in January 2024.

