Police Respond to Minivan Crash on Staab Road

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on Staab Road on Thursday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this accident occurred at 4:49 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, on Staab Road in Clarion Township, involving 47-year-old Theodore J. Bishop, of Strattanville.

Police say Bishop was traveling on Staab Road in a 2011 Chrysler Town & Country minivan, lost control of it, and struck mailboxes along the roadway.

Bishop and his passengers—31-year-old Haley M. Durci, of Strattanville, and 18-year-old Simon J. Bishop, of Shippenville—were not injured.

All three occupants were using seat belts.

