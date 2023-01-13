Featured Local Job: Full-Time Temporary 6th Grade Teacher

The Clarion Area School District is accepting applications for a Full-Time Temporary 6th Grade Teacher.

Clarion Area School District is accepting applications for the position of a Full-Time Temporary 6th Grade Teacher to begin February 15, 2023.

PA Certification including 6th Grade is required. The position will be full-time temporary, and the salary will be commensurate with education and experience in accordance with the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Applications, as well as a resume and a cover letter from qualified persons interested, can be submitted electronically to:



[email protected]

or mailed to Attn:

Dr. Joseph Carrico

221 Liberty Street, Clarion PA 16214.

The successful candidate will be required to provide the necessary clearances and documents such as but not limited to:

Act 24/82 Form PDE 6004

Act 34 PSP Criminal Record Check

Act 114 FBI Criminal History Check

Act 151 Child Abuse clearances

complete the required Act 168 forms

Applications will be accepted until January 27th or until the position has been filled.

