Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Cadillac Man

BROOKVILLE, Pa. — This is the story of Dr. Greenberg and his incredible Cadillac collection.

Dr. Greenberg grew up in Detroit. Being raised in the Motor City fostered a deep love for cars.

He and his wife drove to Brookville in a Cadillac in the 1970s after he completed his residency to open his practice there. In roughly 50 years, he has assembled America’s largest privately owned collection of Cadillacs.

In fact, The Greenberg Cadillac Museum in Brookville is the largest single tag/manufacturer collection in the United States.

After retiring as an eye surgeon, Greenberg needed something to do with his hands.

The museum is housed in a building on South White Street, that once served as the former Ludwig Cadillac dealership. The restoration facilities and paint shop enable Dr. Greenberg to painstakingly restore the interior and exterior of each car.

The collection now numbers more than 70 cars from 1905 to present, including some very rare models. Many of the cars on display have photos and stories about the original owners.

People often reach out to the museum about a Cadillac they have that belonged to a loved one, in hopes that it can be preserved and enjoyed by others. Most of the time when those calls come in, the classic Cadillac will soon be on its way to Brookville.

The museum is open during the summer and early fall months on the same weekends that the Coolspring Power Museum is in operation.

Admission by donation and group tours are available.

Please check GreenbergCadillacMuseum.com for days and times of operation in 2023.

