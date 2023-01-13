 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Catalytic Converter Theft

Friday, January 13, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Cruisers (1)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents: 

Troopers Investigating Catalytic Converter Theft

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Thursday, January 12, an unknown suspect(s) cut the catalytic converter off a known victim’s 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier.

Police say the incident occurred around 5:20 a.m. on July 10 on Grand Avenue in Clarion Township.

The catalytic converter is valued at $200.00.

The victim is a 20-year-old Union City woman.

Lucinda Woman Cited for Harassment

PSP Clarion was dispatched to Pine Lane in Lucinda, Knox Township, Clarion County, for a report of harassment at 5:26 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4.

Police say the suspect—a known 27-year-old Lucinda woman—was identified and cited through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.

The suspect’s name was not released.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The name of the suspect will be released upon the completion of court document filings. An updated article will be posted at this time.

The above report was released by PSP Clarion on Thursday, January 12, 2023.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.