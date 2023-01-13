State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Catalytic Converter Theft

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating Catalytic Converter Theft

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Thursday, January 12, an unknown suspect(s) cut the catalytic converter off a known victim’s 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier.

Police say the incident occurred around 5:20 a.m. on July 10 on Grand Avenue in Clarion Township.

The catalytic converter is valued at $200.00.

The victim is a 20-year-old Union City woman.

Lucinda Woman Cited for Harassment

PSP Clarion was dispatched to Pine Lane in Lucinda, Knox Township, Clarion County, for a report of harassment at 5:26 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4.

Police say the suspect—a known 27-year-old Lucinda woman—was identified and cited through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.

The suspect’s name was not released.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The name of the suspect will be released upon the completion of court document filings. An updated article will be posted at this time.

The above report was released by PSP Clarion on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

