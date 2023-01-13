 

Strattanville Man Allegedly Alters Price Tags, Stealing Two Skateboards & Cat Treehouse from Walmart

Friday, January 13, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-car-gf9b6eb252_1920 (1)MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is accused of switching price tags from lower-priced items to purchase more expensive ones, stealing two skateboards and a cat treehouse from Walmart.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 33-year-old Joshua Raymond Divins, of Strattanville, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Thursday, January 12.

State Police in Clarion were dispatched to Walmart on Perkins Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County, for a report of retail theft on Friday, November 4, according to a criminal complaint.

According to the complaint, police learned that Joshua Divins had committed a retail theft on three different occasions:

– On September 17, Divins used a chips barcode to purchase a cat treehouse;
– On October 15, Divins used a card box barcode to purchase an electric skateboard; and
– On October 28, Divins used a two-gallon pail barcode to purchase an electric skateboard.

The total loss was $495.00, the complaint states.

Police acquired video and pictures for each event that was captured by the Walmart video surveillance.

In a written statement to Walmart Asset Protection, Divins admitted to the theft.

Divins was transported to PSP Clarion where he was interviewed by police. He further admitted to using barcodes from already purchased items to purchase the cat treehouse and two electric skateboards, the complaint indicates.

Divins was arraigned at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 6, in front of Judge Schill on the following charge:

– Retail Theft – Alter Label/Pricing Marking, Misdemeanor 1

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, February 21, at 9:00 a.m. with Judge Schill presiding. 


