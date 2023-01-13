Two People Injured in Chain-Reaction Crash on Paint Boulevard

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two people were injured in a chain-reaction crash that occurred on Wednesday morning in Paint Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened around 7:48 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11, on Paint Boulevard, in Paint Township, Clarion County, involving 50-year-old Raymond McKinney, of New Bethlehem; 52-year-old Tammy S. Hranicky, of Sligo; and 42-year-old Tracy L. Reinsel, of Clarion.

Police say McKinney was traveling north in a 2013 Honda Civic traveling approximately 40 MPH, and he failed to see a vehicle ahead stopped in the northbound lane waiting on southbound traffic to pass, so he could turn left into Rustler’s Sales and Service. The Honda struck the rear of Reinsel’s 2019 GMC Yukon, which subsequently crashed into the back of Hranicky’s 2007 Nissan Quest. Both the GMC and the Nissan were stopped for the vehicle that was turning left.

According to police, Clarion Hospital Ambulance Service transported Hranicky for injuries of unknown severity.

Reinsel suffered suspected minor injuries and was not transported from the scene, police say.

McKinney was not injured.

All three drivers were using seat belts.

The Honda and the GMC were towed from the scene by Rustler Sales & Service.

According to police, McKinney was charged with a traffic violation.

