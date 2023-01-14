7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Saturday, January 14, 2023 @ 12:01 AM
TodayMostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Northwest wind around 9 mph.
TonightMostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 16. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.
SundaySunny, with a high near 37. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.
Sunday NightMostly clear, with a low around 21. Calm wind.
M.L.King DayPartly sunny, with a high near 44. Calm wind.
Monday NightRain likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
TuesdayRain likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday NightA chance of rain before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
WednesdayCloudy, with a high near 42.
Wednesday NightA chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
ThursdayRain and snow. High near 43. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday NightRain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
FridayMostly cloudy, with a high near 36.
