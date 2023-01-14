Betty V. Fletcher, 83, of Charlotte, MI, formerly, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Eaton Community Palliative Care.

She was born April 11, 1939 in Rimersburg, the daughter of Wilbur L. and Alberta R. (Miller) Seybert.

Betty lived in the Rimersburg area all her life until moving to Michigan in 2009.

She worked in food service for many years as a cook and baker, and was known for making many delicious meals and desserts for her family and friends.

Betty was a member of Rimersburg First United Methodist Church and also belonged to the Red Hat Society and Alive Health Club.

She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Cynthia K. Jones and husband, Larry, of Charlotte, MI; grandchildren, Shane Risher, of Clarion, and Craig Jones and wife, Jennifer of Charlotte, MI; brothers, Howard E. Seybert and wife, Sylvia, of Hermitage, PA, and John W. Seybert, of Farrell, PA; sister, Sharon K. Wilson and husband, Tom, of Rimersburg; sister-in-law, Joanne Seybert; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, John C. Fletcher, whom she married November 30, 1973 and who died May 15, 2002; son, Michael Craig, who died July 20, 1979; and brothers, Wilbur L. Seybert, Jr., and Donald P. Seybert.

The family will receive friends from 12PM until the time of services at 2PM on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 758 Main St., Rimersburg, PA with Rev. Brock Beveridge officiating.

Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery, Rimersburg, PA.

Contributions may be made in Betty’s honor to Rimersburg First United Methodist Church, 399 Main St., Rimersburg, PA 16248.

