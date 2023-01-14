Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Tacos on a Stick

Teens like assembling these creative kabobs almost as much as they like devouring them!

Ingredients

1 envelope of taco seasoning

1 cup tomato juice



2 tablespoons canola oil2 pounds beef top sirloin steak, cut into 1-inch cubes1 medium green pepper, cut into chunks1 medium sweet red pepper, cut into chunks1 large onion, cut into wedges16 cherry tomatoesSalsa con queso or sour cream, optional

Directions

-In a large shallow dish, combine the taco seasoning, tomato juice, and oil; mix well. Remove 1/2 cup for basting; refrigerate. Add beef and turn to coat. Cover; refrigerate for at least 5 hours.

-Drain and discard marinade from beef. On metal or soaked wooden skewers, alternately thread beef, peppers, onion, and tomatoes. Grill, uncovered, over medium heat for 3 minutes on each side. Baste with reserved marinade. Continue turning and basting until meat reaches the desired doneness, 8-10 minutes. If desired, serve with salsa con queso or sour cream.

