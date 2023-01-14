Dana L. Marlowe, 33, of Clarion formerly of Kennerdell, passed away January 11, 2023.

Dana was born March 2, 1989 in Franklin, she was daughter of Kenneth “Kenny” and Margo McMillen Marlowe.

Dana graduated from Franklin High School.

Dana enjoyed spending time with her son, family and friends.

She enjoyed arts and crafts, movies and music.

Survived by her mother Margo Marlowe of Kennerdell, her son Caleb Edward, her sister Megan J. Marlowe, her brothers Daniel K. and Donald P. Marlowe all of Kennerdell; her cousins Laura H. Dallas and Robert P. Dallas of Kennerdell.

Preceded in death by her father Kenny Marlowe, her aunt Cynthia “Cindy” Marlowe, a brother Edward Marlowe, her paternal grandparents Paul and Louise Marlowe and maternal grandparents Donald and Jeannine McMillen, also her great grandparents George and Helen Coloango.

The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

A celebration of life will be held at the Kennerdell Community Center, Kennerdell, on Sunday January 15th, from 1-4.

Family and friends can send condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.