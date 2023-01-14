Edna L. Ray, ad 94, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, formerly of Franklin, passed away on Jan. 7, 2023 at Princess Anne Health and Rehabilitation after a period of declining health.

Edna was born in Oil City to Charles and Mabel Best and lived in Reno throughout her childhood.

Edna was predeceased by her husband Cecil, her sisters Mary Ann Mitchum and Alice Blair, her brother James Best, her daughter-in-law Judy, her granddaughter Robin, and her longtime companion Willard Hopwood.

She is survived by two sons, Steven and Ronald and his companion Kathy Dye, two brothers, Donald Best, and William Best and wife Sis, five grandsons Robert and wife Cassie, Joseph, Jeffrey and wife Angela, Andrew and wife Helena, Scott and wife Michelle, 11 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

Edna was devoted to her family and always enjoyed spending time with them and helping them in whatever way possible.

She was a member of the Shadowlawn Community Church in Virginia Beach.

She enjoyed playing Scrabble, card games and bingo with her friends at Russell House apartments where she resided for many years.

She also enjoyed various crafts throughout her life as well as traveling.

Friends and family will be received on Monday, Jan. 16th from noon to 2 p.m. at the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. located at 1315 Chestnut St., Franklin, PA 16323.

Edna will be missed deeply by her family and friends.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.warrenfh.com.

