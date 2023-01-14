On January 12, 2023 Heaven gained another angel.

Evelyn J. (Edge / Edgie) Theiss (95) of Strattanville was called home by the Lord at the Clarion Hospital after a brief illness.

Edge was born in Clarion, PA on March 2, 1927.

The Daughter of Lancy L and Wilkie (Moody) Theiss.

Edgie spent her entire life in the Clarion/Strattanville area where she was a life long member of the Strattanville Methodist Church.

She enjoyed attending church services and helping with the church rather it be Bible School or playing the piano and other functions.

She was a graduate of Clarion Limestone School district.

Following high school she went on to become a legal secretary.

Edge started her career with the Davis and Dolby law firm before moving on to work for Pope, Pope, and Drayer until she retired.

Evelyn was blessed to have a wonderful and long retirement.

She enjoyed going to visit friends and loved spending time with all her friends and Family.

From cooking dinners and baking items, she loved the quality time with her family.

No matter how old she was she always had time to play games (especially dominos) with the younger generations in the family, which she always said kept her young at heart.

In addition to spending time with friends and family, she volunteered at the Clarion County Christian Academy where she was able to help students with studies as well as share her faith and vast many years of knowledge with the youth.

Through everything she did, she showed her faith and devotion to God and was always there for anyone in need.

Though she will be deeply missed by all that loved and cared about her, find peace in the fact that she is no longer in pain, and is rejoicing with her friends and loved ones that have went before her.

Edgie was an amazing aunt and sister-inlaw.

She was not just an aunt to the family, but to a lot of our friends that got to know her through the years.

She will be greatly missed and forever Loved.

Evelyn is survived by her sister-inlaw and best friend Eunice Theiss. 3 Nephews and their wives: Terry and Marianne Theiss, Ted and Vicki Theiss, and Ray and Melissa Theiss all of Clarion, PA. 8 great nieces and nephews: Michelle and her husband Wes Lander, Nikki Eckard, Cory and his wife Hilary Theiss, Lance and his wife Jocelyn Theiss, Sterling Theiss, Brylea Theiss, Kirstin Theiss, and Peyton Yeaney. 9 great great nieces and nephews: Danica Lander, Ava & Tayven Eckard, Clayton & Lakin Theiss, Quinton Cangelo, Landon & Harper Theiss, and Ethan Sturdevant.

Edge was preceded in death by her parents Lancy L and Wilkie Theiss, 1 brother, Lancy Lee Theiss, 1 sister Violet Theiss, a niece Roxanne Theiss, and a great niece Kelly Rae Theiss.

Viewing will be held at the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion, PA on Monday, January 16, 2023 from 6pm to 8pm.

An additional viewing will be held Tuesday, January 17, 2023 from 10am to 11am followed by a celebration of life at 11am at the Strattanville United Methodist Church with Rev. Jeffrey Foor officiating.

In lieu of flowers her family asks that you just help someone in need out, tell someone you love them, or tell someone what God has done for you.

When you do that think of Edgie and know you have brought a smile to her face.

That’s what she would want.

If you would like to make a monetary donation please make donations to the Strattanville Methodist Church in Edgie’s memory.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

