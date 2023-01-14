Featured Local Job: Part-Time Night Custodians

Clarion Area School District is accepting applications for part-time night custodians.

Applicants must possess or be able to obtain all required clearances.

Starting wage is $10.25 per hour with paid sick and personal days.

Send letter of interest to:



Mr. Michael Fagley, Supervisor of Buildings & GroundsClarion Area Jr.-Sr. High School221 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214

Deadline for application is January 25, 2023. E.O.E.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.