Francis J. “Bud” Ganoe, III, 56, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes late Wednesday evening, January 11, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital.

He was born on July 7, 1966 in Rhode Island; son of the late Francis Joseph Anthony and Frances Myers Ganoe.

Bud was a 1985 graduate of Clarion Area High School.

He married the former Beth Peters on October 24, 2019, who survives.

Bud worked at Agway, County Seat, and lastly, CVS, all of Clarion.

He was of the Catholic faith.

Bud enjoyed monster trucks, NASCAR, hot rods, and putting models together.

He also loved to fish and spend time with his family and dogs, Rocco, Bella, and Tippy.

In addition to his wife, Beth, Bud is survived by his children, Krystal Ganoe and her husband, Jonathan Cochran, of Kossuth, Brian Snapp of Centerville, Timothy Snapp of Reidsburg, Dustin Ganoe, and Cory Ganoe and his grandchildren, Anastacia and Maisy Cochran and Hunter Ganoe.

He is also survived by his sisters, Mary Lenhart and her husband, Gene, of Lucinda and Neva Beichner and her husband, Corey, of Clarion; along with a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bud was preceded in death by his brother, Francis Ganoe, II and his previous wife and mother of his daughter, Stacie L. Hunter Ganoe.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion with Gina DeLair presiding.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

