Hearing Set for Area Man Who Allegedly Tells Victim: ‘You Know I’m Going to Kill You – You Better Call 9-1-1’

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is awaiting a preliminary hearing on terroristic threats and related charges for allegedly hitting a woman on the head with a metal spoon several times and threatening her life during a dispute in Limestone Township.

Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 55-year-old James Emory Smith, of Fairmount City, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office.

According to a criminal complaint filed on December 21, PSP Clarion Troopers were dispatched to a residence on Olean Trail in Limestone Township, Clarion County, for a report of a 9-1-1 hangup call around 6:59 p.m. on December 20. The caller provided the address of a residence located on Olean Trail and then disconnected.

Based on the above information, PSP Clarion Troopers responded to the scene. At 7:17 p.m., troopers met with the victim, who reported she was assaulted by James Smith, the complaint states.

The victim reported that Smith had thrown an unknown object at her, which caused a laceration to her foot. She added that while she was lying on the couch, Smith struck her on the head several times with a metal spoon, according to the complaint.

The victim stated that Smith told her: “You know I’m going to kill you, so you better call somebody. You better call 911,” the complaint states.

The victim told police she called 9-1-1 out of fear for her life. In addition, she provided a written statement attesting to the facts, the complaint notes.

On the top of the victim’s left foot, officers observed a laceration, which was actively bleeding, the complaint states.

Smith was interviewed at the scene; however, denied the allegations, according to the complaint.

Smith was arraigned at 9:30 p.m. on December 20 on the following charges in front of Judge Miller:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free after posting $5,000.00 monetary bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, January 24, at 11:00 a.m. with Judge Miller presiding.

