Man Allegedly Points Shotgun at Woman During Dispute in Elk Township

ELK TWP, Pa. (EYT) – A 47-year-old man is accused of pointing a shotgun at a woman during a dispute at a residence on Route 208 in Elk Township.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 47-year-old Michael Joseph Poling in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred around 9:02 a.m. on December 22 at a residence on State Route 208, in Elk Township, Clarion County.

According to a criminal complaint filed on December 22, Michael Poling and a female victim were arguing in the garage area at the above-described location. The argument turned physical when Poling wrapped his left arm around the victim’s shoulder and neck area, causing a headlock to the victim.

According to the complaint, the victim broke free of the headlock. Then, Poling grabbed a single-shot 410 gauge shotgun and pointed it at the victim from a distance of four to six feet. Poling told the victim to “get out of his face.”

The victim related to Clarion-based Pennsylvania State Police that the shotgun was pointed at her twice. At that point, she walked away from the scene and back into the residence, the complaint states.

Poling was arraigned on December 22 at 1:00 p.m. in front of Judge Heeter on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

A monetary bail was set at $5,000.00 (10%), which Polling posted.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, January 17, at 9:30 a.m. with Judge Heeter presiding.

