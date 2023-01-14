 

Man Sought After by Police Following Domestic Incident Found Driving Under the Influence

Saturday, January 14, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man sought after by State Police in Marienville following a domestic dispute in Washington Township was later found driving under the influence.

According to PSP Marienville, troopers responded to a domestic incident in Washington Township, Clarion County, around 11:58 p.m. on Thursday, January 12. The male actor, a 30-year-old Venus man, fled the scene in a 2005 Hyundai prior to their arrival.

The Venus man was found shortly after by members of PSP Franklin who determined he was under the influence while in control of the motor vehicle.

The victim of the domestic dispute is a 22-year-old Oil City woman.

The investigation is ongoing.


