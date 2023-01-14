Michael Patton Advising: Stretch IRA Alternatives
The passage of the SECURE Act in 2019 effectively eliminated the stretch IRA, an estate planning strategy that allowed an inherited IRA to continue growing tax deferred, potentially for decades. Most nonspouse beneficiaries, including children and grandchildren, can no longer stretch distributions over their lifetimes. Moreover, proposed IRS regulations require most designated beneficiaries to take annual required minimum distributions (RMDs) within the 10-year distribution period if the original account owner died on or after his or her required beginning date. This shorter distribution period could result in unanticipated and potentially large tax bills for nonspouse beneficiaries who inherit high-value IRAs.
You may be looking for alternative ways to preserve your wealth and pass it on to your beneficiaries. Here are three options you might consider.
Roth Conversion
If you are willing to pay income taxes now instead of your beneficiaries paying them later, you could convert your IRA to a Roth IRA. Anyone can convert a traditional IRA to a Roth IRA. However, you generally have to include the amount you convert in your gross income for the year of conversion. In addition to having to pay taxes on the amount converted, the beneficiaries of your Roth IRA will generally have to liquidate the account within 10 years of inheriting it, but they won’t pay federal income taxes on the distribution(s).
