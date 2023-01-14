Northwest Hospital Foundation Welcomes Juliet Hilburn as Annual Giving Officer

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Juliet Hilburn joined the Northwest Hospital Foundation in January 2023 as the Annual Giving Officer.

Juliet is responsible for coordinating annual giving programs within the Northwest Hospital Foundation, as well as all direct mail appeals, email, and social media development programs. She also assists in supporting donor relations and outreach efforts relating to fundraising.

Juliet comes to the Northwest Hospital Foundation from Allegheny Realty Settlement, an affiliate of Shafer Law Firm, where she served as a Licensed Title Agent and Communications Coordinator in the firm’s Titusville office.

Previously, Juliet served as a Student Success Specialist for the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College and Analyst-Educator for the Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry & Tourism.

Juliet holds an M.S. in Strategic Communications from Arkansas State University and a B.A. in History from Mercyhurst University. She resides in her hometown of Titusville, Pa., with her family. She volunteers as a board member with Titusville Renaissance, Inc., and is a member of FLEX Young Professionals.

She can be reached at [email protected] or 814-676-7920.

