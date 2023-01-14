Paul Edward Daugherty, 55, of Hermitage, PA, passed away unexpectedly January 12, 2023 in the Sharon Regional Medical Center ER.

Born May 4, 1967 in Sharon, PA, he was the son of Beverly (Olds) and William Daugherty Jr.

Paul worked and lived at Polk Center in Polk, PA for 34 years then Paul became a member of The Arc of Mercer County in Hermitage, PA.

He enjoyed puzzles, going to amusement parks, especially Waldameer Park, going to McDonald’s, swimming and spending time with friends and family.

Paul is survived by his mother, Beverly Daugherty of Hermitage, PA; a brother, David Daugherty and his wife Jennifer of Fort Wayne, IN; a niece, Becca Daugherty of Fort Wayne, IN and a nephew, Noah Daugherty and his wife Nevada of Tempe, AZ

Paul was preceded in death by his father, maternal grandparents, Elga and Grace Olds and paternal grandparents, William and Catherine Daugherty Sr.

The family wishes to thank all the staff of The ARC for their compassion and care for Paul.

A special thanks to Diane from the Daugherty Family.

Memorial contributions can be made to The ARC of Mercer County, 850 N. Hermitage Rd. Hermitage, PA 16148

John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc is assisting the family with arrangements.

