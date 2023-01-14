Play Ball! Registration Open for Clarion Little League

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Little League is kicking off the 2023 season.

Registration begins on Monday, January 16, at the Clarion Little League website.

Early registration will be available until February 13.

The T-Mobile Little League Call Up Grant Program can help cover registration fees. For more information on the grant program, visit https://www.littleleague.org/call-up-grant-program/.

Volunteers are also needed.

For more information on Clarion Little League (CLL), visit the CLL website, or email [email protected]

