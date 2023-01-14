Robert B. George, 87, of Deanville, passed away Wednesday morning, January 11, 2023, at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.

Born on October 26, 1935, in Deanville, he was the son of the late Harris B. and Phyllis (Shindledecker) George.

He was born on the family farm and lived his entire life there as a dairy farmer.

He enjoyed hunting with the family.

He was married on July 27, 1957, to Nancy L. (Downs) George and she survives.

He is also survived by three children, Patricia Evans and her husband, Rick, Barbara Hibell, and Robert George and his wife, Krista all of New Bethlehem, seven grandchildren, Rani Myers (Brad), Derick Evans, Brady Evans (Alisha), Stefani Wall (Adam), Craig Hibell (Alisha), Tia Yori (Andrew), and Brianna McElravy (Brandon), eight great-grandchildren with the ninth one on the way, and three sisters, Agatha Hill and her husband, Frank, Frances George, both of California, and Bonnie Pence and her husband, Ernie of Distant.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Joanne Raybuck and Nancy Allen.

At the request of Robert, funeral services will be private.

Interment will be in the Kellersburg Methodist Cemetery.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

