Burns & Burns Insurance Donates $500 to First Presbyterian Church of Clarion
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Burns & Burns, in partnership with MMG Insurance, presented a $500.00 check to the First Presbyterian Church of Clarion on January 5th.
The check will be donated to the Food Bag Ministry. The First Presbyterian Church of Clarion provides food bags to 60-70 families per month. They partner with Second Harvest to purchase stock at reduced prices to make donations stretch as far as they can.
Food bags are distributed on the third Thursday of every month.
Visit the First Presbyterian Church Facebook page or website for more ways to help out.
Burns & Burns thanks MMG Insurance for their valuable partnership to make this donation possible.
Burns & Burns is a 4th generation independent insurance agency with 9 branches across Northwestern Pennsylvania. These branches include Clarion, Bradford, Clearfield, Erie, Meadville, Mercer, New Wilmington, Tionesta, and Warren. The full-service agency celebrated their 80th anniversary in business in 2019. Representing over 60 insurance carriers, Burns & Burns is licensed to offer many lines of coverage, including auto, home, life, business, health, Medicare, workers’ compensation, bonds, benefits, pets, events, weddings, and more! With over 900 combined years of experience, Burns & Burns is sure to find you the right fit for your insurance needs.
Visit Burns & Burns Facebook page or website for more information or a free quote!
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.