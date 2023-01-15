7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 35. Light northwest wind.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 18. Calm wind.
M.L.King Day – Increasing clouds, with a high near 45. Calm wind.
Monday Night – Rain likely, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday – Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 47. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night – Scattered showers, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday – Cloudy, with a high near 41.
Wednesday Night – A chance of snow after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday – Rain and snow, becoming all rain after 1pm. High near 46. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Thursday Night – Rain. Low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday – A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.
