Adam B. Corbin, 52, of Summerville, died Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital following a brief illness.

Born in New York City on September 29, 1970, he was the son of the late Stanford and Dorothy Dinger Corbin.

He attended Brookville Area School and was of Methodist faith.

Known to his caregivers as “Little Man”, Adam LOVED listening to the radio, music, being with people and collecting stuffed animals and Teddy Bears.

Those surviving are his brother, Don (Terri) Corbin; his two sisters, Rosann Bishop and Doris (Bob) Smith; his brother-in-law, John Normile; and several extended family members.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by an infant brother, R. Jackson “Jackie” Corbin; his sisters, Esther Normile and infant, Mary Margaret Corbin; as well as his brother-in-law, Bill Bishop.

A “Celebration of Adam’s Life” will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 2PM at the Summerville United Methodist Church with Rev. Diane Hetrick, officiating.

Interment will be in Roseville Bethel Cemetery, Union TWP, Jefferson County.

His family suggests memorial donations be made in his memory to Valley Advantages, New Bethlehem, PA.

