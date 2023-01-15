All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: World War II Veteran LeRoy Schwab
LeRoy Schwab served our country in the United States Army Air Force.
Name: LeRoy S. Schwab
Born: December 6, 1926
Died: August 10, 2020
Hometown: Fertigs, Pa.
Branch: United States Army Air Force
Mr. Schwab served during World War II as a non-commissioned officer in the Army Air Force, 147th A.A.C.S. Squadron Pacific Theater.
In this role, he was in charge of the control tower and all of the air traffic controllers on the air base in Guam.
He also served the community through his membership with the Fertigs United Methodist Church.
He was laid to rest in Fertigs Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
