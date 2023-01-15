Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Stir-Fried Shrimp and Mushrooms

This recipe is always a big hit with guests!

Ingredients

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 teaspoons canola oil



1 pound uncooked shrimp (31-40 per pound), peeled and deveined3 cups sliced fresh mushrooms1 cup sliced green onions1/4 cup chicken brothHot cooked riceLemon slices

Directions

-In a large skillet or wok, saute garlic in oil for 1 minute. Add the shrimp, mushrooms, and onions; stir-fry for 1 minute. Stir in the broth; cook 2 minutes longer or until shrimp turn pink. Serve with rice; garnish with lemon.

