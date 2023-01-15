Clarion County YMCA Announces Upcoming Programs

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA has announced upcoming programs.

Registration for all programs is available online at www.clarioncountyymca.org.

VALENTINE’S BALL

A night to remember at YMCA Camp Coffman! Friday, February 10, 2023, from 6:30 pm—11:00 pm. BYOB. Appetizers & refreshments are provided. DJ Charlie Entertainment providing music. $30 Single/$50 Couple. Tickets are on sale now at the YMCA. Tickets purchased online will be held at the door.

LAZY MAN TRIATHLON

There is nothing lazy about this triathlon. You will have six weeks to run or walk 26.2 miles, row or swim 2.5 miles, and bike or elliptical 112 miles. Earn a t-shirt for completing the challenge. *We must have at least 15 participants purchase shirts.

Challenge runs February 6—March 17

Must be completed at the YMCA

Ages 12+

$20/Members Only

ADULT GROUP EXERCISE PACKAGE

Attend any combination of classes during each monthly session for $15 for YMCA Members or $50 for Non-Members. Or, drop-in to any class for $5 each.

VIEW SCHEDULE OF CLASSES

ADULT BASKETBALL LEAGUE

Our YMCA Adult Basketball league is for ages 18 & up. Men and Women are welcome. There will be a competitive A-League and Semi-Competitive B-League (For Fun). Season includes a six-game regular season plus playoffs. Games are held Tuesday and Thursday evenings at the YMCA. Games start as early as 7:00 pm and will consist of two, 20-min halves, running clock format. The registration deadline for teams and full payment is January 14th. Schedule and rules sent to team captains by January 14th. Teams may consist of 7-12 players. Games will begin January 24th and playoffs will finish week of March 14th. Prices are $280 per team.

3rd and 4th GRADE DEVELOPMENTAL BASKETBALL PROGRAM

This is a developmental, participation-based program for boys and girls grades 3-4 during the 2022-2023 school year. Practices are held once per week at local school districts or the YMCA, and games are played on Saturdays at the YMCA. Six-game schedule begins February 4th and ends March 11th. Teams will be finalized by January 21st. Kids will be grouped together according to school districts. Practices will start week of January 23rd and will be scheduled by volunteer coaches depending on participant’s availability. Coaches will contact families to set practice times. Practices will be scheduled on a weeknight. Deadline to register is January 21st. Prices are $30 Member, $50 Non-Member. Games will run Saturday mornings @ 9:30, 10:30, 11:30 am & 12:30 pm. Games will be 50-minutes.

5th and 6th GRADE COMPETITIVE BASKETBALL LEAGUE

Games begin January 20th. Teams will play a 6-game schedule. Divisions for boys and girls. Games will be held Friday nights (8 pm and 9:15 pm) and/or Sunday afternoons (4:30 pm, 5:45 pm & 7 pm). Official game times depend on number of teams. Teams practice on their own within their school districts. YMCA is host site of all games. Cost: $350/Team

All Players must be in 5th or 6th grade to compete. Held in YMCA gymnasium. Games will be full court. Each team gets games 6 against other area schools, plus minimum of one playoff game. Games will consist of four, 13-minute quarters, running clock format. Team coach must sign the registration form, waiver, & code of conduct in order for team to be eligible to play. All participants have signed waiver and emergency contact on file with the YMCA. Games are supervised & officiated by YMCA staff. Scores kept by YMCA staff and volunteers. Teams will be asked to bring matching jerseys or light/dark colored shirts. Deadline to register is January 16th.

GROUP SWIM LESSONS

Learn a valuable life skill with our trained and experienced swim instructors in a safe, nurturing and welcoming learning environment. Classes are available for everyone at different stages.

“Me and My Shadow” (A+B) class is for parents and young children who are ready to be introduced to the water for the first time. Classes 1+2 are for surviving in the water, 3+4 are for developing a swim technique and levels 5+6 are for continued swim development. Please use the “level selector” on our website or ask our staff for support in placing your child in a class.

Tuesday & Thursday

Swim Basics (1+2) 5:00pm-5:30pm

Stroke Introductions (3 & 4) 5:45pm-6:15pm

Swim Strokes (5+6) 6:15 pm—6:45 pm

Saturday

Me & My Shadow (A+B) 9:00—9:30 am (Parent & Child Class)

For pricing view our registration form at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources. Classes run monthly and all swimmers must register in advance at the membership desk by the first of the month.

YOUTH PRIVATE SWIM LESSONS

We offer private lessons for children. Sign up at the front desk. We offer flexible lesson times and will work hard to schedule times that work best for you. Our private lessons are offered as four 30 minute lessons a month; once per week.

Monthly Fee: $45 for members/$60 for non-members. Register by the first of the month. Those continuing lessons for the next month must register and pay by the 15th to guarantee a spot.

FRIDAY NIGHT FAMILY SWIM JUST FOR FAMILIES

Every Friday Night; 5:30—8:30 pm! Bring the family and enjoy time together in our pool. Our “Splash and Play Zone” features water sprinklers and shallow water for the little ones. Our main pool has plenty of space for the older family members to play and swim. Beach balls and water basketball is provided for your enjoyment.

MILE CLUB SWIM CHALLENGE

We’re excited to highlight our swimmers who go to great lengths in 2023! We’ll be recognizing swimmers who achieve 100 miles in 2023. Those who achieve the goal will receive Mile Club gear and their name listed on our wall of fame for 12 months. 100 Mile Club—6600 lengths – Official T-shirt. $20/Member

Start anytime in 2023; Complete: December 31, 2023 or when miles are reached!

SENIOR SPLASH WITH RENEE

Activate your urge for variety. Senior Splash offers fun, shallow-water movement to improve agility and flexibility while addressing cardiovascular, strength, and endurance conditioning. Level can be easily modified and will help with balance, strength, and coordination.

Tuesday 8:45 am—9:30 am Thursday 9:00am –9:45 am

Monthly Fee: $5/Members; $27/non-member; $5 drop in fee per class for Non-members

CARDIO AQUA WITH SUSAN

This high energy cardio class focuses on stretching, toning, muscle strengthening, and cardiovascular exercises while using water resistance and equipment. This class is easily modified for various levels and offers a fun atmosphere.

Tuesday & Friday 10:00 am – 11:15 am

Monthly Fee: $5/Members; $40/Non-members; $5 drop in fee per class for Non-members

ARTHRITIS AQUATICS

Classes are low impact and intensity, often utilize floatation aids, and are tailored to support the needs of those enrolled. Ease your joints in our warm pool! Instructor is certified through the Arthritis Foundation.

Tuesdays and Fridays 12:00 pm—1:00 pm

Monthly Fee: $5/Members; $27/Non-members; $5 drop-in fee per class for Non-members

AQUA SPLASH

This energizing water workout will keep your heart rate up and your muscles moving. This class is fast-paced but easily modified for all ability levels. Join in for a great workout!

Monday & Wednesday 5:00 pm—6:00 pm

Monday & Thursday 12:00—1:00 pm

Monthly Fee: $5/Members; $27/Non-members; $5 drop-in fee per class for Non-members

Member Luncheons at the YMCA – Free to YMCA members

Thursday, January 12—Frosty’s Feast Bring your favorite main dish, side, or dessert.

Bring your favorite main dish, side, or dessert. Thursday, February 9—For the Love of Soup Bring your favorite soup, side dish, or dessert to share.

FOREVER WELL

Classes listed below are free for SilverSneakers and YMCA Members. Classes are $25/month for non-members or $3 to drop-in for non-members.

SilverSneakers Classic (Beginner)

Have fun and move to the music through a variety of exercises designed to increase muscular strength, range of movement and activities for daily living. Hand held weights, elastic tubing with handles and a SilverSneakers ball are offered for resistance. A chair is available if needed for seated or standing support. Monday and Wednesday 10:30-11:15 am

Senior on the Ball (Intermediate)

For the senior who needs more of a challenge. This class includes a variety of muscular strength and range of movement activities all done while seated on a stability ball. If you prefer, you may sit in a chair rather than on the ball. Monday, Wednesday & Friday 9:30-10:15 am

Senior Strength & Stability (Intermediate)

This class is designed to increase strength, balance, coordination, agility, endurance, and flexibility. Each class consists of a full-body workout with the use of bands, hand weights, medicine balls, and your own body weight for resistance exercises. A stability ball and chair are also available if needed. Each class also includes stretches for range of motion and movement exercises for balance and agility. Tuesday, Thursday 10:00 –11:00 am

Senior Step Up (Advanced)

For the senior who needs a “step above” the Senior on the Ball class. The class includes cardio, strength and flexibility training all in a low-impact class. Monday, Wednesday and Friday 8:00-9 :00 am

SilverSneakers Yoga

Move your whole body through a complete series of seated and standing yoga poses. Chair support is offered to safely perform a variety of postures designed to increase flexibility, balance and range of movement. Restorative breathing exercises and final relaxation will promote stress reduction and mental clarity. Fridays 10:30-11:15 am

Geri-FIT

Designed exclusively for older adults, Geri-FIT helps rebuild strength that’s been lost through the aging process for a higher level of function. Becoming stronger isn’t the only positive outcome. Improvement in strength, balance, and functional capacity, an improvement in activities of daily living and a boost in mood. Chairs, bands, and hand weights will be used in class. Tuesdays & Thursdays 11:15 am—12:00 pm

