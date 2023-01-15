Hunter Roads Closing Early in Marienville District

MARIENVILLE, Pa. – The USDA Forest Service announced that the Hunter Roads in the Marienville Ranger District of Allegheny National Forest will close effective January 17, 2023.

The unseasonably warm weather and steady rains are causing road conditions to rapidly deteriorate, triggering the early closure. Had conditions allowed, the hunter roads were planned to remain open until February 19, 2023.

Hunters that rely on the Hunter Roads to reach their hunting areas should retrieve all personal property, such as tree stands, by January 16, 2023.< "We regret that the unseasonable weather and subsequent deteriorating road conditions are forcing us to close the Hunter Roads on the Marienville Ranger District sooner than expected. We are pleased that we were able to keep them open through the end of deer season but realize the early closing may inconvenience some road users and we apologize for that inconvenience," said Marienville District Ranger Rob Fallon.

Traditionally many of the normally gated forest roads are opened each fall to allow preseason scouting and legal hunting during select Pennsylvania hunt seasons . An Interactive Hunting Map for planning hunts along with the list of roads is available on the forest website under Maps and Publications . The roads opened for hunters in the Bradford Ranger District are projected to close on the originally planned date of January 22, 2023, and were announced in a previous news release

For your safety, please always drive these narrow, high-clearance roads with caution. Some open roads may have maintenance or timber sale activity in progress. You may still drive the roads but should proceed with extra caution and expect poor road conditions and trucks or heavy equipment on these roads.

The Allegheny National Forest Motor Vehicle Use Map contains the current road policy. The maps are available on the forest website on the Maps and Publications page.

Unless otherwise posted, non-motorized use, including hiking, biking, and horseback riding, is always allowed on gated roads. Off-highway vehicle use is not allowed off the designated ATV/OHM trail system at any time

The status of roads can change at any time. If you have questions, please contact the Marienville Ranger District Office at 814-927-6628.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.