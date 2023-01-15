Local Man Behind Bars After Leading State Police on Pursuit

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars after leading state police on a pursuit through Cranberry Township.

According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Austin Cole Hartzell, of Venus, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on January 13.

The charges stem from an incident that began late Thursday night, January 12, in Washington Township, Clarion County, and ended in Cranberry Township, Venango County, early Friday morning, January 13.

State Police in Marienville responded to a domestic incident involving Austin Hartzell around 11:58 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, in Washington Township, Clarion County. Hartzell fled from the scene prior to their arrival, according to a criminal complaint.

Around 12:24 a.m. on Friday, January 13, PSP Marienville contacted State Police in Franklin requesting assistance in locating Hartzell. A trooper from PSP Marienville related that Hartzell was involved in a domestic dispute and had been drinking. The trooper stated that Hartzell may have gone to Sheetz in Cranberry and that he was operating a 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV, the complaint states.

A trooper from PSP Franklin proceeded to Sheetz where he observed the above-described SUV.

According to the complaint, Hartzell led state police on a pursuit through Cranberry Township, Venango County, while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage.

He was arraigned on Friday, January 13, at 3:45 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish on the following charges:

– Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer, Felony 3

– DUI: Highest Rate of Alcohol (BAC .16+) 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– DUI: General Impairment/Incompetent of Driving Safety – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– Restrictions on Alcoholic Beverages, Summary

– Disregard Flashing Red Signal, Summary

– Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary

– Careless Driving, Summary

– Reckless Driving, Summary

Bail was denied. He is currently lodged in the Venango County Prison with bail denied. The Bail Action Reason is listed as Threat to Society based on the charges.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 18 at 8:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court with Judge Lowrey presiding.

